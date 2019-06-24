This major store is banning plastic bags and will charge customers for paper ones instead
Boots is the latest store to ban plastic bags from their stores with more than 50 shops across the country going plastic-free from today.
The pharmacy giant has committed to ditching all of its plastic bags in all stores by next year, but a small number of shops, 53 in total, will be offering paper bags from today (24 June).
Boots says all 2,485 of its sites will offer paper bags only from early next year.
Paper bags don’t come free
The company will continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.
The recycled brown bags will cost 5p, 7p and 10p depending on their size, with all profits to be donated to BBC Children in Need.
900 tonnes of plastic
The move will see around 900 tonnes of plastic removed from stores, according to Boots managing director, Seb James.
He said: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.
“This year, we are transforming Boots as we celebrate 170 years, and the move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey.
“There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”
A full list of the shops which will no longer provide plastic bags is as follows;
Nottingham Victoria CentreDerby Intu Shopping CentreSheffield Meadowhall Shopping CentreCambridge Petty CuryPeterborough Queensgate CentreManchester Trafford CentreLondon Canary Wharf CanadaBristol BroadmeadMilton Keynes Crown WalkExeter High StreetCardiff Queen StreetOxford Cornmarket StreetPlymouth Drake CircusLeeds TrinityBelfast Donegal PlaceEdinburgh 101 Princes StreetAberdeen Bon Accord CentreNewcastle Eldon SquareLondon Sedley PlaceLondon Brent Cross Shopping CentreLondon Liverpool St StationWatford The HarlequinBromley The Glades Shopping CentreKingston Upon Thames Union StreetLondon KensingtonSouthampton Above Bar StreetWest Thurrock Lakeside Shopping CentreBrighton North StreetJersey St Helier Queen StreetLondon Piccadilly CircusDartford Bluewater ParkLondon 193 Oxford StreetLiverpool Clayton Square Shopping CentreManchester Market StreetBirmingham High StreetCanterbury Whitefriars Shopping CentreChelmsford High ChelmerLondon White City Shopping CentreYork 43 Coney StreetBath Southgate CentreLondon Stratford CityDudley Merry Hill CentreBristol Cribbs CausewayReading Oracle CentreLincoln High StreetGateshead Metro CentreSalcombe Fore StreetGlasgow Braehead CentreGlasgow Buchanan GalleryLiverpool New Mersey Retail ParkLeicester Fosse ParkGlasgow FortCovent Garden