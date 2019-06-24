This major store is banning plastic bags and will charge customers for paper ones instead

Boots have banned plastic bags from 53 of its stores (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boots is the latest store to ban plastic bags from their stores with more than 50 shops across the country going plastic-free from today.

The pharmacy giant has committed to ditching all of its plastic bags in all stores by next year, but a small number of shops, 53 in total, will be offering paper bags from today (24 June).

Boots says all 2,485 of its sites will offer paper bags only from early next year.

Paper bags don’t come free

The company will continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.

The recycled brown bags will cost 5p, 7p and 10p depending on their size, with all profits to be donated to BBC Children in Need.

900 tonnes of plastic

The move will see around 900 tonnes of plastic removed from stores, according to Boots managing director, Seb James.

He said: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.

“This year, we are transforming Boots as we celebrate 170 years, and the move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey.

“There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”

A full list of the shops which will no longer provide plastic bags is as follows;