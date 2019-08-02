Travel firms Laterooms and Super Break in administration - here’s what to do if you have a booking

Two travel businesses have gone bust, affecting tens of thousands of UK holidaymakers.

Discount holiday firm Laterooms has collapsed into insolvency, along with York based travel company, Super Break.

The outfits, which are both owned by the Malvern Group, ceased trading on Thursday (1 Aug) when the parent company ran out of cash before it could secure a sale.

What to do if you have a booking

There is the possibility that trips booked with Laterooms or Super Break that have not yet departed could be cancelled. However, The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) has said that most travellers will be covered by financial protection.

It also explains that if you are already on the holiday that you booked through the firms, then you should be fine to carry on as planned.

If you booked a holiday that included a flight, you need to contact the Civil Aviation Authority to make a claim.

If you have booked a holiday which includes accommodation and travel (excluding flights) and you paid by credit card, you should be able to claim through your credit card company.

And if you booked accommodation only, you will need to contact your credit or debit card company to seek advice on getting refunds for any cancelled arrangements.

You can check your rights by going to the website here.

‘A devastating blow’

The announcement of the collapse came less than 24 hours after Super Break - which specialised in short breaks - revealed it would be partnering with easyHotel to build "11 new affordable hotels".

Both firms were still trading - and accepting bookings - in the hours before collapse.

Hugo Kimber, Malvern executive chairman, said, "This is a devastating blow for all of our wonderful employees who have invested so much time and effort into building Malvern, its brands and trips technology platform.