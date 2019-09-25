Warning released after Thomas Cook customers are targeted by scammers

Cruel scammers are said to be targeting holidaymakers who have been affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

All holidays and flights books through the 178 year old company were cancelled when it ceased trading on Monday (23 Sep).

Thousands of people face uncertainty over whether they will be refunded, and are in the process of contacting their travel insurers to see if they will get their money back.

Scammers have been targeting these vulnerable people by masquerading as people who can organise a refund. The scammers are contacting those affected via phone and text message, claiming to be representatives of banks or Thomas Cook and asking for 16 digit card numbers and CVVs (the three digit number on the back of a bank card).

Do not give your card details away

Police forces and consumer group Which? have warned people not to give these details away, and to contact Action Fraud immediately if they are approached by anybody claiming to be able to refund their cancelled holidays or flights.

The fraud and cyber reporting centre said, "Criminals may use the #ThomasCook liquidation as an opportunity to target customers with requests for personal or financial details.

"Always be wary of any unsolicited text messages or calls!"