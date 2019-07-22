Watch: this drone footage of a huge warehouse fire was used to guide firefighters on the ground

This is the dramatic moment a police drone live-streamed footage of a huge blaze to firefighters to guide them to the heart of the inferno.

The derelict warehouse went up in flames on Saturday afternoon in the Winson Green area of Birmingham.

Thick black smoke could be seen drifting over the city from up to 15 miles away as 45 firefighters tackled the blaze.

With the assistance of West Midlands Police, officers used a drone normally used to identify criminals to pin-point the centre of the fire.

The footage was live-streamed to fire chiefs on the ground who used the vital information to fight the flames.

As a result of the technology, none of the firefighters were required to risk their lives by entering the building.

Police were also able to use the footage to alert train companies to the vicinity of the fire to the railway line.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We sent live footage to the ground commanders which helped them focus their firefighting on key areas.

“It also let the train companies know how close the smoke was coming to the rail line.”

The fire tore through the building on Hooper Street just after 12.30pm.

The smoke was so thick police urged residents to close their windows and doors and remain inside.