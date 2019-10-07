This is why Aldi is urging shoppers to check their bank balances after ‘technical error’

Aldi has warned customers to check their bank balances after a “technical error” that was first noticed in Wales.

Between 15 August and 22 September 2019, Mastercard and VISA payments in a store in Rhyl, North Wales, were not processed by the company.

A sign displayed in the store told shoppers that, “If you were here during this period and paid on card you will see the transaction complete and appear on your bank statement from Thursday, October 3.”

"Purchases on AMEX were not affected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and want to assure customers that card payments are now being processed at this store as normal."

But not all customers were happy, with some complaining that they were being hit with five weeks of bills in one go.

@AldiUK Can an Aldi give a reason as to why this has happened and why we should pay for 5 weeks worth of shopping in one hit after a massive technical error that has only just been brought to light. So many unhappy customers right now. I will be taking this much further! pic.twitter.com/BL6vHjAWeA

— K B S Creations (@kathrynjone1977) September 30, 2019

It is still unclear how widespread the card processing error might be, and Aldi have asked anyone impacted by overdraft charges because of it to contact them.

The company has advised anyone who shopped at an Aldi store between 15 August and 22 September to check their bank accounts as a precaution.

You can contact Aldi's customer service desk on 0800 042 0800.