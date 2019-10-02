This is why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are suing The Mail on Sunday

In an open letter published on Tuesday, Prince Harry publicly announced that his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was taking legal action against the paper’s parent company, DMG Media, after a campaign of “relentless propaganda”.

The Duke accused journalists at The Mail on Sunday of “bullying” his wife, and using “knowingly false and malicious” stories to vilify her.

“I lost my mother,” he said, “and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces”

What are The Mail on Sunday accused of?

Prince Harry said that a handwritten letter from the Duchess to her father had been “published unlawfully” by the paper.

He accused the Mail on Sunday of editing the letter in an “intentionally destructive manner to manipulate […] the reader.”

He claimed they did this by “strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they perpetuated for over a year.”

The Duchess’ lawyers confirmed that she is suing DMG Media, which used to be called Associated Newspapers, for misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

The Data Protection Act 2018 is an updated version of a 1998 law, and restricts what personal information the government, businesses, and other organisations can collect - and how they can use it.

How did The Mail on Sunday react?

A spokesman for the Mail on Sunday told the BBC that the paper stood by the story it had published, and that it would defend itself “vigorously” in the courts.

What else did Prince Harry say about the media?

The Duke said he supported the freedom of the press, and said that it was the “cornerstone of democracy”.

“We have never needed responsible media more,” he added.