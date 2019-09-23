Yellow weather warning threatens flash flooding across England

The majority of England faces torrential downpour all day today (September 24), with the possibility of flash flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that spans the country, from the Scottish border right down to the south coast.

Heavy rain, which has battered the north west and Wales already this week, will continue and spread across the country.

Flash floods and intense thunderstorms are predicted across much of the UK as the remains of Hurricane Humberto hit. This is expected to cause travel disruption.

Disruption

A 19-hour weather warning is in place from 4am to 11pm. There are no weather warnings yet for the rest of the week.

The Met Office has warned that fast flowing flood waters could cut some communities off, while power supplies could fail and some flooding could damage homes and businesses.

There is also a warning to drivers that spray could make conditions on the road difficult.

The storms signal an end to the hot summer weather, that saw temperatures rise above 21C as recently as this weekend just gone.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said last on Monday night: “A very different and more autumnal week is ahead, with wet and sometimes windy weather as temperatures fall back to the high teens.