You can get free Nando’s food every week throughout November - here’s how

Do you fancy a free Nando's? (Photo: Shutterstock)

With winter fast approaching, Nando’s is offering weekly giveaways for hungry customers throughout the month of November.

All you have to do to claim free food from the chain is prove that you’re craving a Nando’s. Here’s everything you need to know about the offer.

What’s on offer?

No matter what your favourite dish from Nando’s is, there will be something to satisfy your cravings with these weekly giveaways.

Each week, something new is on offer to claim:

4 to 6 November - Free side11 to 13 November - Free three wings18 to 20 November - Free vegetarian burger25 to 27 November - Free quarter chicken

The promotion will run each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in November during opening hours.

How to claim

In order to claim your Nando’s freebie, you must be able to prove that you’re really craving a Nando’s. To do that, it’s all up to the predictive text on your mobile phone.

When you type in the phrase ‘I’m craving’, your phone keyboard’s predictive text must show one of the following words or phrases:

Nando’sPeri-PeriChipsPeri-salted chips¼ ChickenWingsSpicy riceColeslawGarlic breadCorn on the cob (or just corn)Creamy mashMacho peasSaucy spinachGrains ‘n’ greensLong stem broccoli

After that, to unlock your Nando’s freebie you’ll need to make a minimum spend of £7.

The offer can be claimed on any order placed within a restaurant to eat-in or takeaway.