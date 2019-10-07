You can now buy gin and tonic inspired yoghurt - here’s where to get it

Dairy giant Müller has developed a new yoghurt inspired by the flavours of gin and tonic.

They also announced two new limited editions for Christmas - Müllerlight Irish Coffee Flavour Yoghurt and Müllerlight Mince Pie Flavour Yoghurt.

The German-owned company hope that the new products will help their brand grow.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller said, “Müllerlight is one of the nation's favourite yoghurt brands, but with constant shifting consumer behaviour, we need to find smart ways to grow the brand and drive category growth.”

Where can I buy the gin and tonic yoghurt?

Müllerlight Gin & Tonic inspired yoghurt is available now in Tesco shops across the UK.

From 21 October, ASDA will also sell the new yoghurt alongside its other Müller products.Müller said the recommended retail price is £3.

What flavours will they come in?

Müller have designed two different flavours - Gin & Tonic, and Pink Gin & Elderflower.

The company said that both new flavours of yoghurt are fat free, high in protein, and contain no added sugar.

More about Müller

Müller employs around 24,000 people throughout Europe.

In the UK, Müller’s dairy products are made with milk from more than 1,650 British farmers.