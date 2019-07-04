You can now buy hay fever wipes to 'instantly' relieve symptoms - and they only cost 90p

Shoppers claim the wipes help to 'instantly' relieve symptoms (Photo: Shutterstock)

The recent sunny weather may have been warmly welcomed by many, but for some, the summer season can be a nightmare for allergies.

The hot temperatures have also seen pollen counts soar, leaving hay fever sufferers struggling with itchy eyes, runny noses and sneezing - but shoppers have been raving about a new product which keeps symptoms at bay.

90p wipes

Over-the-counter medicines are typically the go-to treatment when hay fever strikes, but sufferers have now discovered a new remedy in the form of a wet wipe.

The Hayfever Relief Wipes are sold at Poundstretcher and claim to remove and trap pollen, easing symptoms.

The wipes cost just 90p and have been infused with peppermint and tea tree oil to help soothe the skin, and keep irritation at bay.

The wipes cost just 90p and claim to remove and trap pollen (Photo: Savers)

'Instant' relief

Shoppers who have given the wipes a try have praised their effectiveness, saying they “instantly” provided relief.

The product was originally spotted by Sam Cross, from Greater Manchester, who posted on UK Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains about the great find.

In the post, she said, "Definitely worth it for the money and they work instantly for me".

Along with Pounstretcher, shoppers can also pick up the Nuage Hayfever Relief Wipes for a £1 at the Poundshop, £1 online at the Express Chemist, or 99p in-store at Savers.