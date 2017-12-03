Recognition for air cadets at presentation

Cadets and staff from Morpeth were among those honoured for their achievements over the past 12 months at the recent Durham and Northumberland Wing Presentation Night.

The 404 (Morpeth) Squadron Air Training Corps was the 2016/17 overall best sports squadron in the wing.

The Best Sports Squadron Trophy, which was presented to Cadet Flight Sergeant Lydia Wendt, representing the Morpeth Squadron, by Colonel Varn Jassal, Vice Chair (Cadets) of the North of England RFCA.

The shield was presented to Cadet Flight Sergeant Lydia Wendt by Colonel Varn Jassal, vice chairman (cadets) of the North of England RFCA.

Lydia was also presented with her Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the ceremony.

Morpeth’s Corporal Monet Wendt was named best female sports cadet.

She achieved 17 medals in sports such as athletics, cross country, hockey and netball and representing the North region, she won her age group 800m race at the Corps Championship – the national event.

Esmee Webley of 2522 (Bedlington) Squadron, who lives in Morpeth, was presented with her civilian pilot wings by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Susan Winfield, following the completion of her private pilot’s licence that was partly funded by the Royal Air Forces Association.

As well as her achievements in the air cadets, Esmee was a crew member on one of the boats that took part in last year’s Blyth to Gothenburg Tall Ships Regatta.

In addition, the team of young people who completed this year’s Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands were presented with their medals and certificates of meritorious service by Squadron Leader Paul Thomson-Clark, the national road marching officer for the air cadets.

The team included civilian instructor Doug Lang and Cadet Sergeant Sophie Telford, of the Morpeth Squadron.