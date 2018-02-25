Recognition for important work of community groups

Groups in an area of Northumberland have been recognised for the work they do within their local communities.

They were recently awarded a grant from the Community Chest, run by Northumberland County Council, and were presented with a certificate by Coun John Beynon at meeting of the local authority’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Council in County Hall.

The scheme awards grants of up to £5,000 in order to support community groups and organisations across the county.

The funding can help with costs by issuing 75 per cent of the total amount required – towards equipment for community group activities and sports, venue refurbishments, transport facilities and other initiatives.

The 1st Ellington Brownies received £500 to support the purchase of new sporting equipment for the young members.

Leader Gillian Teasdale said: “The grant has been extremely beneficial for the girls individually, as well as improving their team player skills.

“Before applying for the grant, we didn’t have any suitable equipment for outdoor activities. The new sporting equipment provides the girls with the opportunity to be active and healthy, as well as having fun.”

Other community groups in attendance included Pegswood Community Hub; Coquet Shorebase Trust; Contact Ltd; Morpeth Pipe Band; Morpeth and District Red Squirrels; Druridge Bay Community Boxing Club; Ponteland Lions; and 1st Ponteland Scout Group.

Coun Beynon, who represents the Morpeth Stobhill ward, said: “It’s extremely important that local community groups are recognised for the important services that they work hard to provide to people.

“I wish them all every success in continuing their work in the future.”

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The Community Chest scheme contributes to achieving our ambition for Northumberland, which is to support voluntary and community groups and organisations to deliver activities to maintain and create sustainable communities.”

For more information about the scheme, email communitychest@northumberland.gov.uk