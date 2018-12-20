Record year for annual community festive toy collection

Needy children in Northumberland will receive a special Christmas treat thanks to a generous community group.

The Lions Club of Morpeth has been organising its annual collection of toys, games and clothes to hand out to families identified by local children’s services.

Friends of the group have been donating suitable presents, while toys were collected at a Toy Service organised by St George’s United Reformed Church.

A record 81 children from 30 families in need will be supported this Christmas.

The service has been organised by Lion Robin Cooper and his wife Joan, identifying suitable gifts from brief details about each child.

Lion President Richard Nash said: “It is a tremendous effort by all those involved. The Lions are extremely grateful to the church and the friends of Lions who donate such large numbers of presents.

“We know the children really appreciate their gifts.”