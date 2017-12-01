Recreated image to celebrate anniversary

A charity that supports community groups across Northumberland marked its 30th anniversary by recreating a photograph from its very first committee meeting.

Operating then as Wansbeck Council for Voluntary Service, Northumberland CVA began the preparations for celebrating its milestone AGM with a search through the archives.

This turned up an iconic photo of the organisation’s first trustees and chief officer cutting a cake to celebrate the launch in 1987.

Those involved with the charity believed it was only fitting that the image should be recreated and returning to join in the celebrations at this year’s AGM in Morpeth Town Hall was the very first chief officer, Pauline Dodgson.

Anne Lyall, Northumberland CVA chief executive officer, said: “Looking back through the archives, there is no doubt that our staff and trustees have accepted and risen to many challenges over the years and, as always, have delivered to the high standard our members expect.

“I know this because of the positive feedback we receive from our members and those groups, organisations and individuals who use our services.

“There will be more challenges ahead for Northumberland CVA and for the voluntary sector in general, but I have no doubt that we will rise to those challenges as we have done in the past.”

More than 40 representatives of voluntary and community groups and organisations, parish councils and Northumberland County Council attended the AGM, which took place earlier this month.