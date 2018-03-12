Redevelopment of former Alcan site moves to next stage

An 18-month demolition and excavation programme to clear and prepare more than 175 acres of brownfield land at the former Alcan site has been completed.

Owners Harworth Group have also announced plans to start the next phase of ground engineering work for Lynefield Park, a multimillion-pound industrial site at Lynemouth, which is one of the largest brownfield regeneration projects in the North East.

Demolition work carried out so far has included the safe removal of the pot rooms, associated buildings and extensive ground clearance where the smelter plant’s former iconic chimneys once stood.

This month also marks six years since production at Alcan ceased and almost three years since Harworth Group purchased the site.

Harworth Group, a leading land regeneration and development organisation, has worked closely with its 10 existing tenants to ensure minimal disruption and provide new opportunities for growth and employment creation.

The company now plans to start a phased, four-stage ground engineering and earth-moving programme to prepare more than 40 acres of land for the approved development using 400,000m3 of inert engineered fill.

Eddie Peat, director North East and corporate development, said: “This next stage will start summer 2018 and will allow land to be prepared, filled and released for development in a phased approach, especially in relation to bespoke-build units. We expect engineering works for individual areas to be carried out over a 12-month period.”

He added: “Given the size, scale and nature of the site, this has been a complex operation, but now demolition is complete, we’re looking to enter the next phase of engineering work soon. Our aim is to generate growth, attract new investment and encourage large organisations to the North East and Lynefield Park could be a real catalyst for the region, its economy and the wider business community.

“While we have a number of existing B1, B2 and B8 industrial units currently available and ranging from 9,000 to 40,000 sq ft, planning permission also allows us to accommodate future units of up to 500,000 sq ft on a freehold or design and build basis and we’re currently working closely with a number of organisations interested in the site and the North East.”

For commercial inquiries regarding Lynefield Park, contact Nick Atkinson at HTA Real Estate on 0191 245 1234 or nick@htare.co.uk