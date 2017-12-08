Regional award joy for airport

Newcastle International Airport has won a prestigious regional accolade.

It was named Airport of the Year at the North of England Transport Awards ceremony in Leeds – beating tough competition from Doncaster Sheffield and Liverpool John Lennon airports.

The facility has enjoyed an excellent year, with more than five million passengers passing through its terminal for the first time since 2008.

And winter sun destinations, such as the Canaries and Balearics, have achieved their busiest 12 months on record.

Nick Jones, Newcastle International Airport chief executive, said: “I’m delighted that we have been named Airport of the Year.

“We’ve had a fantastic 2017, with multi-million-pound investment in upgrades throughout the airport and more than five million passengers passing through the terminal for the first time in a decade.

“I’m incredibly proud of each and every one of our team at the airport for their continued hard work and dedication that contributes to operating the best airport in the North of England.”

The upgrades across the airport include a state-of-the-art radar system, gate area modernisation and new terminal flooring – all were key factors in securing the title.

It has also introduced digital signage, free premium wi-fi, self-service bag drop and a new World Duty Free Express store.