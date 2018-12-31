Relationship support charity prepares for increase in calls

The relationship support charity, Relate, is preparing for a New Year spike in people seeking relationship support in the North East after tensions come to a head over Christmas, pushing some families to breaking point.

Last January, Relate received a 33% increase in calls in the North East compared to an average month.

The charity, which offers relationship counselling for couples and individuals as well as family counselling, young people’s counselling and mediation, is bracing themselves for a similar peak next week.

New Relate research has found that more than half (55%) of UK adults and 68% living in the North East say Christmas places an added strain on relationships.

Previous research by the charity has found money worries are the number one strain on relationships, with over a quarter of people (26%) experiencing this pressure. Relate counsellors say that at Christmas, arguments about money tend to be even more common.

Ellen Brady, a counsellor and sex therapist for Relate in the North East, said: “It’s not surprising that so many people see Christmas as an added strain on relationships. No one’s saying that Christmas itself leads to divorce and separation, but if you’re already experiencing issues then added festive pressures such as financial woes and family rows can push things from bad to breaking point.”

For more information, visit www.relate.org.uk