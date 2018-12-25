Relay for Life event in town next July

A team of people who have reached a major fund-raising milestone is organising a Cancer Research UK Relay for Life in Morpeth, which will take place next summer.

Despite having to deal with losing both her son and husband to cancer in 2013 and then being diagnosed with terminal cancer herself in 2014, Susie Lockyer from Ashington was determined to do something positive.

She made it her mission to raise as much money as she could for Cancer Research UK and inspired lots of people.

The #teamsusie group was created to link these people together to collectively support a charity working towards beating a disease that will touch one in two of us in our lifetime.

Sadly, Susie lost her battle with cancer in July last year, but she saw the total raised reach £20,000.

And now her friends and relatives locally and across the country who continued the #teamsusie fund-raising have got the total up to £50,000 through activities such as head shaves, raffles, quiz nights and dances.

In July 2019, #teamsusie will be the organising committee for the Northumberland Relay for Life – a 24-hour celebration event being held at the King Edward VI School site (athletics track and fields) that has room for 25 teams of six.

Team captains must be over 18, but anyone can join your team once registered.

Email andreahaig@sky.com for more information if you are interested in taking part.

There will be more to come from the team as a This is Us 2019 charity calendar has been produced using images set-up and taken by local photographer Ross Thompson.

The ‘assets’ of participants are covered by items such as Easter eggs, pumpkins and sunflowers.

See the #teamsusie group page on Facebook for more details about the calendar.

