Remembering those who have died in a very special way

The All Souls’ service will take place inside The Church of St James the Great in Copper Chare, Morpeth, on Sunday.

Each year, the Church of England uses November 2 as a time of Commemoration of the Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls’ Day.

The Anglican churches in Morpeth hold a service around this time as an opportunity to remember in a special way those who have died and give thanks for their lives.

This year’s service will start at 6pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

It will be a sung service of Evensong according to the Book of Common Prayer (1662), followed by an Act of Remembrance.

It will be led by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, and Janet Hedley, Lay Reader in the Parish of Morpeth.

During the service, the names of those whose funerals have been conducted by the parish in the past 12 months will be read out, together with some others.

If you are coming along, please check the lists at the back of the church as you come in to ensure that your loved one’s name is indeed included.

There will be light refreshments available after the service and people will be available should you wish to talk to, or pray with, someone.