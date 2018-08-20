Renovation project for historic property

One of Morpeth’s finest buildings has been restored to its former glory.

After planning permissions were granted for the Newgate Street property in 2015, transformation works began on local resident Jon-Paul Owen’s vision to create three luxury apartments for holiday let, as well as a home for himself.

One of the rooms in Newgate Loft, part of Newgate Apartments.

Once a coal merchants’ house, the Grade-II listed building dates back to the 1700s and has taken many guises throughout its 300-year history – including a commercial college, estate agents and butchers.

The Newgate Apartments, which cover most of 59 and 61 Newgate Street, are called The Collingwood, The Oldgate and Newgate Loft.

Starting at the top of the three-storey property and working his way down, Jon-Paul worked with Northumberland County Council to restore its beauty and features that include exposed inglenook fireplaces and cast-iron radiators.

He also hired a stonemason to uncover the building’s original brick and stonework that has been plastered and painted over to create a cosy, contemporary and inviting space for visitors.

Taking inspiration from the original features, he followed an industrial theme when furnishing The Collingwood and The Oldgate, which are located on the ground floor and first floor, and Newgate Loft, which takes a duplex format at the top of the property.

Jon-Paul said: “The building was in a state of disarray when we first started working on it and there have definitely been challenges throughout the process, but the renovation quickly became a labour of love and I am so pleased with the outcome.

“One of the elements of the project that I am most proud of is restoring the original stonework and exposed bricks.

“Back in 2014 when they were covered in plaster and paint it was hard to imagine what they might look like if we returned them to their original state, but it was definitely worth it.

“They add so much character and will help guests envisage what it would have been like to live here in the 1700s when it was originally built.”

Sleeping up to eight people collectively, the apartments are now available through Northumbrian Cottages. For more information, call the Alnwick office on 01665 606066.