Rescue teams receive Commendation from Chief Constable

Mountain rescue volunteers have been honoured for the part they played during this year’s Beast from the East.

Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue teams received a Commendation from the Chief Constable of Northumbria Police.

The high praise comes after the crews responded to almost 50 incidents across the force area during the spate of heavy snowfall in February and March of this year.

This included assisting with a range of jobs, helping more than 40 people, including 28 that needed rescuing.

Chief Constable Winton Keenen, accompanied by Superintendent Andy Huddleston, presented Commendations to both teams, accepted by team leaders Iain Nixon and Rachel Smith.

Due to the commitments of all involved, it has only recently been possible to bring everyone together to officially present the awards.

Chief Constable Keenen said: “It was an honour to meet both teams and award them with Commendations in recognition of the vital role they played during The Beast from the East.

“We all faced particularly challenging conditions during that bad weather and their invaluable support ensured we were able to respond to those in need.

“Mountain rescue volunteers give up so much of their own time – often at a moment’s notice, taking them away from family and friends – and this dedication should not be underestimated.

“I’m extremely proud to be able to officially recognise all that they do for us, not only during the Beast from the East, but throughout the year.”