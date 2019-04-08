Residents clean-up various areas in town

Two Morpeth Litter Blitz group litter-picks on the same day have been hailed a big success.

The first one, in the Stobhill area, had 13 people participate and 21 bags were collected. The second one in the afternoon, the meeting place for which was in the town centre, attracted 24 people and 66 bags were collected.

Some of the people who took park in the second litter blitz.

Members of the Greater Morpeth Development Trust, Morpeth Lions, Morpeth Rotary and Morpeth Justice and Peace took part. As well as rubbish, two car tyres, metal, wire frame, electrical cable and other items were picked up.

Both blitzes supported the Great British Spring Clean initiative, which is promoted by Keep Britain Tidy.

As part of the pre-blitz survey carried out, many of the areas that were hit in 2018 did not need to be done this time.

Morpeth group leader and Keep Britain Tidy ambassador Dai Richards said: “The team was able to target a number of new areas for these blitzes.

“These included the A1 slip road, northbound; A196 along the new estate heading towards Coopies Lane; Coopies Lane mineral path, our thanks to the county council’s environment team for clearing industrial waste beforehand; B1337 hedges, Whorral bank roundabout heading towards Longhirst, again we were able to tackle this due to the environment team’s support to cut back the thorny hedges; hedges along Coopies Lane and detritus along Coopies Lane fencing.

“During the blitzes it was pleasing to see improvements in areas that had issues with litter last year such as Gladstone Street, Allery Banks’ grassy area and High Stobhill Woods. Thanks to residents, Morpeth Town Council and the county council for their efforts.

“The pre-blitz survey was very encouraging since it showed that residents are actively clearly keeping their streets clear of rubbish – our thanks to everyone who is picking up litter.

“Separately over the past few months, the town council has improved our town centre located bins, upgrading them to have new cigarette trays on the top. These are helping enormously in cigarette butts going into the bins rather than the floor.

“Our next litter blitz is on Sunday, April 14. Meet at 2.15pm in St James car park, Wellway. It will take place from 2.30pm to 4pm. If you are interested in coming along please call me on 07850 743636 or email dai_richards@btinternet.com to request a place. For more information, go to https://gmdt.net/environment/morpeth-litter-group/litter-blitz-results-2019”