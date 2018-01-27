Residents cook up some qualifications

A charity has delivered eight weeks of cooking sessions with adults in Lynemouth.

The Full Circle Food Project initiative, working in partnership with the CELL Big Local regeneration scheme, was a useful way to get people cooking more food from scratch as a family, and talk about nutrition and food budgeting.

Earlier this month, participants received attendance and Level 2 food hygiene certificates at a celebration event in Lynemouth Resource Centre.

Further support was provided by Lynemouth-based Bacmans Community Ltd.

Project co-ordinator for the Full Circle Food Project, Jane Scott, said: “It was great seeing people creating vibrant, healthy meals and getting the most out of the sessions.

“May the kitchen enthusiasm continue and the skills come to good use.”

The charity based in Hirst, Ashington, is dedicated to helping people grow, cook and eat nutritious, healthy meals and it provides engagement and learning opportunities for local communities.

It is currently seeking families who would like to cook together as it will be running free, family cooking sessions.

One of the participants, Lynemouth resident Stacey Harvey, said: “I don’t normally eat healthily, but I didn’t realise how easy it can be to eat better just by cooking it myself.

“I really enjoyed the sessions. I cook much more now and I’ve loved meeting new people.”

For more details about the family cooking sessions or other opportunities, call Jane on 01670 629390 or email jscott2@activenorthumberland.org.uk