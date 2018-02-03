Residents invited to update session for town masterplan

The next stage of ambitious future plans for Morpeth takes place next week.

In November, more than 300 people came to the Town Hall to share their ideas on the future re-development of key town sites and a range of other important issues – while 200 more took part via an online survey.

Northumberland County Council is working with a range of stakeholders, including the Morpeth Forum, to develop a masterplan on how the town develops over the next few years and how services can best be delivered to local people.

The main issues raised by those who took part in November’s event were parking, schools and education, leisure and sports facilities and the future of community buildings.

Now an update session is being held in Morpeth Town Hall from 2pm to 8pm on Friday, February 9 to let people know what progress has been made on these issues and advise on the next steps.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, Morpeth resident and cabinet member for economic development, said: “It’s fantastic that so many people got involved with this project and shared their ideas for the future re-development of Morpeth.

“We were delighted with the engagement and feedback from the masterplanning session. There were some great ideas put forward.

“It’s now time to take these ideas forward, look at the main issues raised and continue to plan for the future.”