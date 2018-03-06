Response to snow was a team effort

Over the past week, there have been some truly heroic efforts by emergency services, Northumberland County Council’s workforce and members of the community in response to the Beast from the East.

Heavy drifting snow and high winds created the worst winter conditions the county has seen in many years.

Lucas Hall, jumping off a snow drift at Widdrington. Picture by Jan-Marie Claridge Hall.

Farmers and contractors joined council snow plough and gritting teams working 24/7 against strong winds and drifting snow to try to keep roads and communities open.

Council staff used ride-on grass cutters with snow plough and grit box attachments as well as shovels to clear main footpaths, car parks and other key routes in and around the county’s towns.

Officers from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service played a key role in supporting the community nursing teams, helping them to reach vulnerable patients in rural communities with their 4x4 vehicles.

They also helped staff to get to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington.

County council leader Peter Jackson said: “It has been a real team effort to ensure that motorists were kept safe, vulnerable residents were cared for and services delivered and it really has brought out the very best of Northumberland community spirit.”