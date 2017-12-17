Return of angelic initiative to town

The time is almost here when more than 350 knitted angels will visit Morpeth and the surrounding area.

As part of an initiative by the United Reformed Church (URC) and Methodist churches in the North East, members and friends of St George’s URC in the town made these items in different shapes and colours in both 2015 and 2016.

All were found and homed and last year, one travelled as far as South Korea.

More of these little messengers – designed to spread a little bit of festive joy – have been knitted for this year.

The angels were recently dedicated in the church and they will be placed in the various locations from next week. They will all be in position by Christmas Day.

One of the knitters, Patricia Gatherum, said: “If you were lucky enough to find one last year and find another this year, why not give it to someone who will be alone during the festive period.

“Please help the members and friends of St George’s URC to put a smile on a sad face this Christmas.”