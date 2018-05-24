Revamp for college’s popular pooch parlour

Northumberland College’s dog grooming parlour, based at its Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, has undergone an extensive makeover this term.

It includes new interiors, a new designated washing area and new non-slip floors throughout, as well as extended floor space within the salon.

Students and apprentices studying full-time grooming courses at Northumberland College get the chance to work on clients’ dogs at the parlour as part of their studies – under the supervision of fully qualified professional staff.

Head of Kirkley Hall Campus, Jen Bell said: “The dog grooming staff and students take pride in having many satisfied clients and they are thrilled with the salon’s new look.

“Our veterinary nursing team has also joined the dog grooming team in the same building, which is a great addition to the centre.”

The parlour is open Monday to Friday during college term time and offers a range of services, such as full grooms, bathing, clipping, styling and trimming.

For more information about dog grooming courses, call 01670 841200 or email helphub@northland.ac.uk

For dog grooming appointments, call 01670 841254 or email grooming.parlour@northland.ac.uk