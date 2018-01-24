RHS advisor finds out about floral clock bid

The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock group discussed its campaign with Christine Wright, the Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS’s) community outreach advisor for the North East, when she visited the town last Friday.

In a snowy Carlisle Park, she had a look at where the feature had been located.

One of only a few in the country, it was carefully removed a few days earlier and it is currently undergoing investigation of its condition and options for possible restoration by renowned clockmakers Smith of Derby.

It is hoped that the timepiece will be returned to its former glory in time for the summer judging of the 2018 Britain in Bloom competition.

After hearing how The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock is working in partnership with Northumberland County Council and doing its own fund-raising, Christine invited the group to apply for funding as part of the RHS’s national campaign Greening Grey Britain.

Four projects in each region will be awarded a grant of £500.

Morpeth town councillor Alison Byard, a committee member of the group, said: “We are delighted to have so much public interest and support for our campaign, including from the prestigious RHS.”

People can donate to the group at TSB Bank in Newgate Street, by BACS to sort code 30-95-76, account number 31912568, by cheque payable to The Friends of Morpeth Floral Clock, send it to 13 Pottery Bank Court, Morpeth, NE61 1DS, or online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/morpethfloralclock