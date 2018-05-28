Richard on the shortlist for finance award

One of the directors at Wellway Accountants in Morpeth is among the finalists for a ceremony to celebrate the success of the North East finance industry over the last 12 months.

Richard Thompson is on the shortlist in the North East Accountancy Awards’ Finance Director of the Year category.

He said: “I was put forward for this award by a member of staff, Beth, and when she told me I was very honoured, but didn’t really think anything would come of it.

“So when Beth told me I had made the final I was overwhelmed – I really can’t believe it.

“I just do what I do because I enjoy it. Myself and the team are always working hard to provide our clients with the best possible service and to be recognised for these achievements is a great feeling.”

The company, which started trading in 1994, has grown over the last four years by 37 per cent and it employs a total of 11 staff offering advice on all aspects of personal and business tax and financial affairs.

June 28 is the date for the awards ceremony.