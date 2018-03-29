Ride in aid of dog sanctuary

Fund-raising cyclists will wear dog onesies during a charity 20-mile bike ride for SHAK.

Ashington brothers Luke Walton, 13, and Joshua Stubbs, nine, wanted to fund-raise for the dog sanctuary, so their grandma, Susan Walton, arranged the cycle.

Susan’s best friend, Denise Scott, will also be taking part in the challenge.

The ride takes place on Easter Sunday, starting at Chevington Moor at about 9.30am. They will cycle the coastal route to Druridge Bay, popping in to the Visitor Centre at about 11am, and finishing at The Widdrington Inn at about 12.30pm.

The boys’ mother, Debbie, will be running a tombola at the pub.

Susan has thanked Curves Ashington fitness centre, Widdrington Grange, Widdrington Inn, The Junction Pub and B&M Ashington for their support.

To donate, visit www.everyclick.com/20milebikerideforshak