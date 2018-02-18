Roadworks on trunk roads in the North East this week

Here's a summary of roadworks planned on the A1 and A19 in Northumberland, North Tyneside and beyond this week (Monday 19 to Sunday 25).

Northumberland

A1 Bridge Mill to Wooler: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound and southbound with daytime speed restrictions from Monday to Saturday, 8pm until 6am, for carriageway repair work. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

A1 at Stannington: It will have lane one and two closures overnight on Thursday.

A19 Moor Farm Roundabout: There will be overnight carriageway closures from Monday to Thursday, from 8pm until 6am, for lighting work.

North Tyneside

A19 Silverlink: There will be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. There will be full overnight closures on the A1058 at the Silverlink junction between Tuesday and Thursday. Traffic will be diverted via the slip roads. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

Elsewhere in the North East

A1 Newcastle and Gateshead Western bypass: There will be overnight carriageway closures between the Metrocentre Interchange and Blaydon Bridge from Monday to Thursday, from 8pm until 6am, for lighting work.

A1 Westerhope junction 76: There will be full overnight closures of the northbound exit slip road with lane one closures on the main carriageway from Monday until Friday, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a full overnight closure of the southbound exit slip road with lane one closures on the main carriageway on Friday, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway improvements. This project is due for completion in March.

A1M junction 57 to junction 58, County Durham: There will be full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound from junction 57 to junction 58 from Monday to Saturday, from 8pm until 6am, for bridge repair work. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place. This project is due for completion Thursday, March 29.