Rob’s boost for schools’ festive hampers

Businessman Rob Armstrong from Ponteland, pictured second from left in back row, has donated £1,000 to boost a Christmas initiative.

Pupils across the Newcastle East mixed multi Academy Trust (NEAT) have been putting together hampers for those students’ families finding it tough to cope at Christmas.

Rob, whose business interests include LA Taxis and MTrec Recruitment, said he was happy to help by donating towards the cost of food for the hampers.

He added: “I was staggered when my wife Bev told me about the good work that NEAT pupils are doing this Christmas, including how motivated the youngsters are to help their fellow classmates whose families are struggling, and I find that very commendable.”