ROTARY: Thank you for your support

I am writing on behalf of the Rotary Club of Morpeth to thank the local community for its generous support and contributions to our charitable efforts over the Christmas period.

The Christmas Concert, which traditionally supports an international charity, featured the Ellington Colliery Brass Band, together with its junior section.

The concert was very well attended by members of the public and the Mayor and Mayoress.

Monies from this event will be donated to Mercy Ships, a hospital ship that provides life-saving surgery where medical care is almost non-existent.

The local community’s very generous contributions to our Morrisons in-store collection will enable Morpeth Rotary Club to continue its support of a wide range of local charities.

Peter Scott

President

Rotary Club of Morpeth