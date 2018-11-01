Rothbury butcher’s banger lifts top trophy

Rothbury Family Butchers has won a sizzling award as part of UK Sausage Week.

The firm’s Roman Sausage has been awarded the title of best in the north at the annual celebration of all things banger.

UK Sausage Week Awards. Winners of the Best Traditional Sausage in the North Morris Adamson and Michael Magneron, of Rothbury Family Butchers.

Business owner Morris Adamson and Michael Magneron, manager of its Heighley Gate Garden Centre outlet, who created the recipe, received the accolade from celebrity chef Sophie Grigson at a ceremony in London on Monday.

The traditional sausage was named after Michael’s one-year-old son Roman and consists of pork, rosemary, sage and thyme.

Morris called the award a massive achievement.

UK Sausage Week ends on Sunday, November 4.