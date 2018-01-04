Royal honour for top youth fund-raiser

The fund-raising efforts of a man who lives in the Mitford area have been recognised in the in the New Year’s Honours list.

Among the OBE recipients is John Shallcross. The award is for his voluntary services to young people and youth clubs in the North East.

Events and activities that he has directly been involved with to bring in funds have raised more than £1million over a 30-year period with charity NE Youth, formerly Northumberland Boys’ Clubs and Northumberland Clubs for Young People.

NE Youth, of which Mr Shallcross is a director, supports young people and youth organisations in the communities where they live and work.

It organises four main fund-raising events each year – a Burns Night, boxing night, clay-pigeon shoot and golf day. There are also auctions at three of them.

Mr Shallcross has submitted several successful funding applications on behalf of the charity and it has helped youth organisations to get large National Lottery grants over the last 25 years, including for the youth club in Stobhill in the late 1990s.

He is also the chairman of the Scholefield Trust, which gives grants to clubs in the North East to assist in the provision of youth facilities.

The 71-year-old said: “I’m delighted to receive such a prestigious honour and hopefully this will bring more recognition to NE Youth.

“Thanks to all those who have supported my and the charity’s fund-raising efforts over the years.”

Mr Shallcross is chairman of Patterson Ryan – a leading supplier of perforated metal sheets.

In 2015, he received a Duke of Gloucester’s Volunteer Award, open to small charities, for being the biggest fund-raiser in the country.

Matthew Boyle, who lives in the Morpeth area, has also been awarded an OBE. He has been recognised for services to engineering and skills.

The former chief executive of Gateshead firm Sevcon was recently appointed to the board of The Common Room of the Great North, a new charity set up to oversee the redevelopment of the Mining Institute in Newcastle.

