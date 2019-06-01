ROYAL MAIL: Delivering a better service

At Royal Mail we never forget we form an essential part of the UKs social fabric.

Our postmen and postwomen are embedded in the local communities in which they serve, delivering letters and parcels six days a week – in all weathers.

Royal Mail is planning to invest £1.8 billion in the UK over five years in the UK’s postal service.

And all this comes at a time when many other organisations are cutting back their investment in the UK.

As part of this programme of investment, we will be introducing a number of important delivery enhancements in your area to give people more peace of mind and greater flexibility when receiving their mail.

To make sure there are no surprises, we’d like to let your readers know about these changes which will impact our entire UK operation.

We have been working closely with our unions to ensure that our delivery network is better equipped to handle the growing demand for parcels, driven by the surge in popularity of online shopping.

The changes mean that readers in your area should expect to receive a second delivery of larger parcels alongside a growing number of next day deliveries when ordering from the larger retailers they love, depending on the service chosen.

This second delivery for parcels will expand in line with demand and be fully operational by 2023.

From the summer, we are also due to roll out 1,400 parcel post boxes across the UK to enable customers to send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

Other initiatives in the pipeline include collecting returns from consumers at home as well as offering a range of in-flight redirection options where consumers are not going to be in when their parcel is scheduled to arrive.

We wanted to share these changes with your readers so they are aware of the updates we are making to ensure deliveries seamlessly fit into their daily lives.

As well as making our network more efficient, we hope these changes bring greater levels of convenience.

We wish all your readers many more happy hours of online shopping!

Steve Selby

Royal Mail Service Delivery Leader (North)