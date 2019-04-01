Sanderson Arcade Mother’s Day competition winners announced

The team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth has revealed the winners of its big Mother’s Day competition, searching for the top ten mums in the North East.

Shoppers were asked to write down why their mother is a ‘10 out of 10 mum’ and 10 women were selected out of the hundreds of entries received as part of the celebration of the shopping centre’s 10th birthday this year.

The lucky competition winners were all treated to a beautiful bouquet of flowers and box of chocolates from Marks & Spencer.

Centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We absolutely loved looking through all of the fantastic entries and it was just great to be able to treat 10 mums to a very special gift this Mother’s Day.”

The winners

Holly Went was nominated by her daughter Lily – “My mum has served Morpeth as a police community support officer for three years. She loves to help people and sings lovely songs to raise money for people suffering from mental health.”

Stacey Railton was nominated by her daughters Freya and Cherry – “She is the best Mammy Bear in the world. She works hard and looks after us and our doggy while Daddy Bear works away.”

Rosalie Perry was nominated by her daughter Cheryl – “She is my hero, my wonder woman, running free-of-charge Granny taxi whilst battling with Parkinson’s disease.”

Christine Alexander was nominated by her daughter Nicola – “She’s not a 10 out of 10, she’s a good solid 12 out of 10!”

Lyndsay Robinson was nominated by her daughter Emily – “My mum and me have been through lots of stuff together, but we have moved back to Morpeth and we are so happy. My mum is my best friend.”

Susan French was nominated by her daughter Gemma – “She is the best mama in the whole wide world!”

Hollie Millican was nominated by her daughter Nevaeh – “Mammy, when I grow up I want to be just like you. My mammy is training to be a nurse and looks after daddy and me.”

Nicola Simpson was nominated by her daughter Alexandra – “Apparently, according to the dictionary, your mother is the woman who gave birth to you: the female equivalent of a father. However, in my family my mother is so much more than that, she is my best friend.”

Natalie Silverton was nominated by her son Matthew – “My mummy deserves all the flowers in the world!”

Cheryl Miller was nominated by her daughter Tyla – “She always knows how to make everything better, please help me give something back to her.”

For information about upcoming events at Sanderson Arcade – including the Garden Lovers Fair on Saturday, April 20 – go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/events