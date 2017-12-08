Santa and his reindeer come to Morpeth

Christmas comes to Morpeth this weekend in the shape of real reindeer.

The reindeer are back by popular demand for their third year running at Sanderson Arcade on Saturday.

Meet the reindeer at Sanderson Arcade on Saturday.

They will be by the festive display in the piazza area between 10am and 4pm when people will be welcome to pet, feed and have photographs taken with them.

Santa will be joining the festivities and families are encouraged to visit Mr and Mrs Claus in his free grotto on the terraced area of the Arcade from noon to 4pm on Saturday.

With live musical entertainment planned throughout Sunday, shoppers can look forward to a festive feel this weekend.

All money raised throughout the weekend will be donated to the Arcade's chosen charity, Cleaswell Hill School.

The Arcade also welcomes the 3Rivers Student Christmas Market this weekend, offering more than 25 stalls from King Edward, The Chantry, Newminster and Leading Link. Shoppers can support the town's young entrepreneurs from 9am to 3pm in Morpeth Market Place.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Joel Plumley said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the reindeer back to the arcade – they are always so popular with children and families at this time of year and really create that magical Christmas feel.

It’s great to welcome back the Christmas Market and with live entertainment planned every week on the run-up to Christmas, we hope that our visitors enjoy the festive season."