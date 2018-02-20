School honours Rob at opening of centre

A new £1.4million specialist facility for disabled children and adults has been named after a Ponteland resident.

After five years of fund-raising, The Rob Armstrong Centre for Rebound Therapy has opened at Hadrian School in Benwell, Newcastle.

It includes six trampolines and related therapy resources, a training suite and a music and dance studio.

Rebound Therapy uses trampolines to provide opportunities for movement, therapeutic exercise and recreation for people across the whole spectrum of special needs.

Mr Armstrong has been the main sponsor and driver of the project from day one and he has used his various business connections and friends to help with the fund-raising efforts, with a number of firms offering significantly discounted, or even free of charge, materials and labour.

The school has also been successful with grant applications, including £150,000 from Sport England.

Although he has worked his way up and his business interests now include LA Taxis and MTrec Recruitment, Mr Armstrong has never left his west end roots and has dedicated his time, effort and financial support to helping the school.

He said: “I had a lump in my throat when I saw the good work taking place with the children on the trampolines.

“These children are getting the very best care, support and education. I’m very proud to have been able to help.”

The centre will benefit those with additional needs of all ages as well as the pupils at Hadrian School.