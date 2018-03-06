Schools invited to apply for free sports equipment

Free football kit and equipment is being offered to primary schools.

Schools across England and Wales are being invited to apply for the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme.

The programme is a national curriculum-linked education initiative, designed to inspire children to learn, engage and be active.

Using the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs, the programme provides ways for teachers to inspire girls and boys, aged five to 11, in the classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

The scheme, run in partnership with Nike and delivered by the Football Foundation, offers primary schools the opportunity to apply for free resources, which can be used for active classroom sessions and PE lessons.

Nick Perchard, head of community at the Premier League, said: “We are offering primary schools the opportunity to apply for free kit and equipment.

“We hope this year’s process will be as successful as last year and that it will encourage teachers who have not yet signed up to the programme to get involved with Premier League Primary Stars.”

The application window will run until Friday, April 6. Successful applicants will receive their kit and equipment from September 2018.

Schools should visit https://plprimarystars.com/kit-scheme for details of how to apply for the kit and equipment.