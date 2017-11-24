SCOUTS: Christmas post in good hands

I am writing to ask for readers’ support for this year’s 4th Morpeth Scouts’ Christmas Post Delivery Service.

Fourth Morpeth Scouts is one of the largest groups in the UK, with around 64 beavers, 85 cubs and 70 scouts meeting throughout the week at a purpose-built scout hut in Staithes Lane.

We have been delivering the Christmas post in Morpeth since the 1990s — collecting, sorting and delivering around 5,500 cards annually.

Our collection boxes are situated in Barclays Bank, Costa Coffee in Bridge Street, Morrisons and Sainsburys supermarkets, the Treacle Wool shop and the Health Hut at Kirkhill.

We deliver cards to Morpeth town centre and surrounding estates, as well as to Hepscott, Mitford and Fairmoor.

As well as providing an important public service and allowing the young people involved in beavers, cubs and scouts to make a contribution to their local community, the Christmas post campaign is our major fund-raiser of the year.

The money raised over the last few years has contributed to the building and furnishing of an extension to our scout HQ, as well as contributing towards the costs of a host of exciting opportunities for our young members.

This year we have hosted several camping events and we have seen a group of our scouts attend a jamboree in Denmark.

We very much appreciate all your support, without which we would not be able to function effectively.

Anybody wishing to help with the group should please contact Liam Walshby email to gsl@4thmorpeth.org.uk

The service will run from Friday, December 1, through till Friday, December 22, at noon.

Cards must be fully addressed and should be posted with a fee of 25p per card.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas.

Beth Stuart-Cole

Secretary 4th Morpeth Scout Group