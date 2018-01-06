SCUBA: Dive in and try it close to home

What a great introductory scuba article by Sarah Marshall, (Morpeth Herald, December 28).

Sarah started with a trial dive while on holiday, but why not try it before you go?

The British Scuba Aqua Club (BSAC) has ten clubs in the Newcastle area. Go to the BSAC website at https://www.bsac.com for contact details.

Many operate a ‘TryDive’ scheme where you turn up and try it in a pool with a qualified instructor – nice and safe and comfortable.

This allows you to become familiar with the equipment and whether scuba diving is for you.

I have run these sessions in the past and many people said how much it helped them enjoy their first holiday diving experience, primarily because they knew how it all worked.

It is worth thinking about a cheap underwater camera so you can have some lasting memories as well.

Go on – give it a go.

Mark Horton

The Kylins

Morpeth