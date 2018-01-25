Search

Search is on for unusual keepsakes

Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.
The search is on for the country’s most unusual keepsake.

Self-storage company Space Station is running a competition to find unusual keepsakes or mementos that you cannot bear to part with.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit a photo and story behind the special or sentimental item.

The winner will receive a £100 Not On The High Street voucher and a chance for the item to feature in the UK’s most treasured keepsakes round-up.

For more information visit www.space-station.co.uk/blog/do-you-have-a-special-keepsake-you-can-t-bear-to-throw-away