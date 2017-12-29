See Morpeth Hunt horses and riders on New Year’s Day

Residents can once again see the Morpeth Hunt riders, horses and hounds in the town centre on New Year’s Day.

They will assemble in the leisure centre car park from around 10.30am before heading off into the surrounding countryside.

This follows a well-supported meet on Boxing Day – the starting point was Meldon Park, with James Cookson and the team there providing food and refreshments.

Joint Master of the Hunt, Evan Jobling-Purser, said: “The Boxing Day meet took place on a lovely sunny day and about 80 horses and riders took part, supported by 200 people on foot.

“It’s a real pleasure to see so many faces in the town centre for the start of the New Year’s Day meet.

“Morpeth is a special town and we are always made to feel very welcome.

“We’re very grateful to the farmers and landowners and shoots in the area because without them giving us access to their lovely land, we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”

The meet starting in Morpeth town centre will once again be hosted by Ray Green and family.