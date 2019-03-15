See the latest on town developments

Morpeth residents are being invited to find out more about ongoing developments for the town tomorrow (Saturday).

The latest Morpeth Forum drop-in session at the Town Hall, from 10am to 3pm, will offer updates by Northumberland County Council on various matters – including the new leisure centre and The Terrace site, The Chantry, the refurbishment of County Hall and plans for library and customer services facilities.

In addition, there will be displays from local developers, Morpeth Town Council, Greater Morpeth Development Trust, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and the NHS – Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust will be showcasing plans for the re-development of Northgate Hospital in Morpeth.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, county council cabinet member for economic development, said: “It’s been a very busy and productive few months in Morpeth, with a number of exciting developments announced.”

Town councillor Nic Best said: “It is good not only to see these developments coming forward, but also that they are being presented together so that their overall effect can be appreciated.

“And although this is billed as an update session, I do hope that people will also take the opportunity to give constructive feedback on these emerging projects, and on what the Morpeth Forum should be looking at next.”