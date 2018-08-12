Seeing the colourful side of life makes for great pictures

Using colour in the correct way makes a photo compelling.

We often look for simplicity in an image and having just one or two colours helps. Hugh Campbell’s picture of a fisherman laying pots, and Valerie Seaward’s long exposure of Bamburgh Castle, demonstrate that.

Dave Henderson's Mini photographed at Woodhorn.

But it doesn’t have to be the case. The light shining through a Brinkburn Priory window, captured by David Tanner, and Dave Henderson’s Mini at Woodhorn show how splashing a multitude of bold colours works too.

Jimmy Morse is often up early capturing the pastel shades of dawn, and Danny Spring got some cracking images of Berwick at the other end of the day. Both project a feeling of calm.

You don’t have to be about very early or late to get great shots, and Russell Hodgson’s moody, muted colours in the Cheviots shows that gloomy weather can be a key ingredient for a fine landscape.

But even when the conditions are not perfect, having a great eye, coupled with excellent photographic skills, can still enable you to walk away with a superb image like Barry Mcalle’s Elly’s Moss South Lake at Cragside, which makes super use of colours.

A fisherman laying pots.

Great work everyone. It’s a joy seeing all the photographs and a hard job deciding which few to include. Keep clicking!

This week’s challenge words are Funny and Glass.

Jimmy Morse is often up early capturing the gentle pastel shades of dawn.

Russell Hodgson's moody, muted colours in the Cheviots.

Elly's Moss South Lake at Cragside.

The light shining through a Brinkburn Priory window.