Shiver me timbers! Scouts and Guides come together

A group of guides, rangers and guiders from the Morpeth Division took part in the weekend Pirate Marra camp at Causey Park Farm, organised by Northumberland Scouts.

The girls got the chance to take part in Marra Got Talent and the Morpeth team finished second in the competition.

Activities during the event included abseiling, horseback riding, camp fire singing and a silent disco.

Girls from the Morpeth Division brownies also joined in the fun on the Sunday.

More than 2,800 people attended the full camp, which took place over four days and three nights.