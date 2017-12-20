Shoppers get to meet reindeer

The team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth organised a festive treat as real reindeer Troy and other animals paid a special visit and Mr and Mrs Claus made their annual trip to the shopping centre.

Visitors throughout the day helped the team to raise £560 for the centre’s new chosen good cause, Cleaswell Hill School.

In addition, the student market ran throughout the day in Morpeth Market Place.

It featured more than 20 stalls run by pupils from The Three Rivers Learning Trust in Morpeth.

The market proved very popular, with the majority of the stalls completely selling out.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We are delighted that Mr and Mrs Claus and the reindeer were able to make one final visit to the arcade before their busy Christmas rush.

“It was great to see the little ones interacting with the animals and really getting into the festive spirit.”