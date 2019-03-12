Show of appreciation for fund-raising help

Lions Club of Morpeth

For a number of years the Lions Club of Morpeth has been collecting foreign coins from Morpeth travel agent Dawson and Sanderson.

Many of the coins are obsolete and are sent to a Lions UK central collection point to be sold to a specialist company.

The money raised benefits A Gift For Living, a separate charity within the Lions’ organisation.

The charity came about following conflicts in the former Yugoslavia and was founded by past International Director Phil Nathan.

Phil identified a crisis in children’s hospitals in Croatia and since then various Lions clubs have lent their support, many by collecting old coins.

Morpeth Lions President Richard Nash recently presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Karen Smith, Manager of Dawson & Sanderson’s Morpeth branch, for its support.

Karen assured Richard that the branch is happy to continue this assistance and wished the project continuing success.