Silver again for county at top travel awards

Northumberland has once again been crowned the second-best region in the UK to visit.

At the British Travel Awards, in London, it won silver in the Best UK Holiday category.

It is the fourth year in a row that the county has finished runner-up. Cornwall once again took the gold, while Cumbria/Lake District secured bronze.

The event is the largest travel-awards programme in the UK.

The winners of the accolades are chosen by a public vote – from those who have registered their interest to vote.

Northumberland Tourism director Jude Leitch said: “We are delighted with the result; to be among the best regions and up there with the likes of Cornwall and the Lake District is pleasing.

“We know what wonderful things there are in Northumberland, and so do our visitors, and that’s the most important thing. We look forward to continuing our visitor growth.”

In October, Northumberland Tourism launched a marketing campaign entitled Northumberland – the land that’s just as good with the lights off.

The promotion showcases the county’s pristine dark skies and spectacular stargazing opportunities.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism at Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a huge accolade for Northumberland.

“The fact that it is decided on the back of a public vote shows the love people have for our stunning county.

“To be up against, and beat, tourism stalwarts such as the Lake District shows just how far Northumberland has come as a tourist destination.

“As more people discover this once ‘hidden gem’, the benefits to businesses and attractions in the county will continue to grow.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making our county officially one of the best holiday destinations in the UK.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to encourage more people to choose Northumberland for their next short break or holiday.”